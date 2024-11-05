Titans Sign Four To Practice Squad, Including DB Daryl Worley

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed four players to their practice squad, including veteran DB Daryl Worley, who recently worked out for the team.

They are also adding TE Thomas Odukoya, DB Gervarrius Owens, and G Cole Spencer to the unit.

Here is an updated look at the Titans’ practice squad:

Worley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals, and Lions before catching on with the Ravens. He has been on and off of Baltimore’s active roster ever since.

In 2023, Worley appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 12 tackles and one pass defended.