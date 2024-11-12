Titans Sign OL Chandler Brewer To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed OL Chandler Brewer to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team released OL Cole Spencer.

C Corey Levin DE Khalid Duke DT Isaiah Iton RB Jabari Small DB Kendell Brooks WR Tay Martin LB Kyron Johnson DT McTelvin Agim QB Trevor Siemian T Isaiah Prince DT Abdullah Anderson G Arlington Hambright WR Mason Kinsey TE Thomas Odukoya DB Gervarrius Owens DB Daryl Worley OL Chandler Brewer

Brewer, 27, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts, later bringing him up to the active roster.

Brewer had a stint with the Saints back in August.

In 2023, Brewer appeared in one game for the Jaguars.