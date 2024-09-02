Titans Sign S Kendell Brooks To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed S Kendell Brooks to their practice squad.
Aaron Wilson was first to report the news.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- C Corey Levin
- DB Tre Avery
- DB Anthony Kendall
- DE Khalid Duke
- DT Isaiah Iton
- DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Bryce Oliver
- RB Jabari Small
- G Cole Spencer
- T Leroy Watson
- DT James Lynch
- TE Nick Vannett
- S Kendell Brooks
Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract this past January before waiving him during the preseason. He later had a brief stint with the Commanders.
During his two years at Michigan State, Brooks appeared in 24 games and recorded 109 tackles, three forced fumbles, no interceptions and four pass defenses.
