Titans Sign S Kendell Brooks To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed S Kendell Brooks to their practice squad.

Aaron Wilson was first to report the news.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

DT Abdullah Anderson C Corey Levin DB Tre Avery DB Anthony Kendall DE Khalid Duke DT Isaiah Iton DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally WR Mason Kinsey WR Bryce Oliver RB Jabari Small G Cole Spencer T Leroy Watson DT James Lynch TE Nick Vannett S Kendell Brooks

Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract this past January before waiving him during the preseason. He later had a brief stint with the Commanders.

During his two years at Michigan State, Brooks appeared in 24 games and recorded 109 tackles, three forced fumbles, no interceptions and four pass defenses.