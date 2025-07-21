Titans Sign Second-Round DE Oluwafemi Oladejo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tennessee Titans have signed second-round DE Oluwafemi Oladejo to a rookie contract, per Tom Pelissero.

Tennessee has now signed its entire draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Cam Ward QB Signed 2 52 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE Signed 3 82 Kevin Winston S Signed 4 103 Chimere Dike WR Signed 4 120 Gunnar Helm TE Signed 4 136 Elic Ayomanor WR Signed 5 167 Jackson Slater G Signed 6 183 Marcus Harris CB Signed 6 188 Kalel Mullings RB Signed

Oladejo, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 84th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class out of Elk Grove, California. He committed to California and spent two years there before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 13 edge and the No. 64 overall player in the class with a second to third round grade.

The Titans used the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Oladejo. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,408,048 contract with a $2,754,943 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Oladejo appeared in 46 games and recorded 238 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, eight passes defended and two interceptions.