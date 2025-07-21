Titans Sign Second-Round DE Oluwafemi Oladejo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tennessee Titans have signed second-round DE Oluwafemi Oladejo to a rookie contract, per Tom Pelissero.
Tennessee has now signed its entire draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Signed
|2
|52
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|Signed
|3
|82
|Kevin Winston
|S
|Signed
|4
|103
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|Signed
|4
|120
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Signed
|4
|136
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Signed
|5
|167
|Jackson Slater
|G
|Signed
|6
|183
|Marcus Harris
|CB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|Signed
Oladejo, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 84th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class out of Elk Grove, California. He committed to California and spent two years there before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 13 edge and the No. 64 overall player in the class with a second to third round grade.
The Titans used the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Oladejo. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,408,048 contract with a $2,754,943 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Oladejo appeared in 46 games and recorded 238 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, eight passes defended and two interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!