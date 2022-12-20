Titans Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed OL Beau Benzschawel and Daniel Munyer to the practice squad.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Mason Kinsey
- OL Xavier Newman
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- DL Jayden Peevy
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- DB Kyron Brown
- DB Steven Parker
- LB Andre Smith
- WR Reggie Roberson
- K Caleb Shudak
- DE Sam Okuayinonu
- QB Kevin Hogan
- LB Zach McCloud
- RB Jonathan Ward
- OL Daniel Munyer
- OL Beau Benzschawel
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016.
Munyer was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2018. He caught on with the Colts in 2019 before signing on with the Titans’ practice squad shortly after. He’s bounced on and off Tennessee’s taxi squad ever since.
For his career, Munyer has appeared in 19 games and started once with the Cardinals in 2018.
Benzschawel, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Lions, but lasted just over one year in Detroit.
From there, the Texans signed Benzschawel off the Lions’ practice squad before being claimed by the Commanders last year.
Washington opted to waive Benzschawel in August and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being cut again.
In 2020, Benzschawel appeared in only one game for the Texans, and has only appeared in three total games during his NFL career.
