Titans Sign WR Terry Godwin, Waive WR Juwan Green

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed WR Terry Godwin to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Titans waived WR Juwan Green.

Godwin, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Godwin signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent but was waived in May.

For his career, Godwin has appeared in three games and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.