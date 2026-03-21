Titans Signing LB Mohamoud Diabate

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing LB Mohamoud Diabate to an undisclosed contract on Saturday.

Diabiate, 24, transferred to Utah from Florida after the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted back in 2023 before signing a rookie contract with the Browns.

Diabiate was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. However, Cleveland declined to tender him a contract, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Mohamoud Diabate appeared in all 17 games for the Browns, making six starts and recording 49 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.