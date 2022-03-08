Titans Signing OLB Harold Landry To Five-Year, $85M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Titans are signing OLB Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million deal that includes $52.5M guaranteed.

The Titans declined to franchise Landry on Tuesday before the deadline but it was clear that they wanted to retain him long-term and it looks like they were able to hammer out a deal in the end.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.

