Titans Signing QB Brandon Allen

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Titans are signing former 49ers QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal.

With former QB Mason Rudolph re-joining the Steelers, Allen will reunite with HC Brian Callahan from their time together in Cincinnati.

Allen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason in 2019 and the Broncos later claimed him.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot duty for Joe Burrow. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and returned to the team as Burrow’s backup.

Allen then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and returned on another one-year contract last offseason.

In 2024, Allen appeared in three games for the 49ers and made one start. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.