Titans Signing QB Trevor Siemian, Releasing QB Tim Boyle

Turron Davenport reports the Titans are signing QB Trevor Siemian to a contract.

In correspondence, the Titans are releasing QB Tim Boyle. Additionally, the Titans are activating C Lloyd Cushenberry off the PUP list.

Siemian, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015 out of Northwestern. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. From there, Sieman had stints with the Saints, Bears, and Bengals before joining the Jets last September.

Siemian went on to sign with the Titans’ practice squad in October and was let go after the season.

In 2023, Siemian appeared in five games for the Jets with three starts and completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.