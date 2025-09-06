Titans Signing S Amani Hooker To Three-Year, $48.6M Contract Extension

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans are signing S Amani Hooker to a three-year, $48.6 million contract extension.

Fowler adds that the deal includes $29 million in total guarantees. Hooker said the following after signing his new extension: “I’m proud to be a Titan for many more years and look forward to building towards one goal.”

Hooker, 27, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract when the Titans signed him to a three-year extension worth over $33 million in 2023.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in and started 14 games for the Titans and recorded five interceptions, 71 tackles, nine pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Hooker as it becomes available.