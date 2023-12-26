Titans Signing TE Devin Asiasi To Practice Squad

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Titans are signing TE Devin Asiasi to the practice squad.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison TE Thomas Odukoya (International) LB Thomas Rush WR Shi Smith DB Tay Gowan DB Shyheim Carter G Lachavious Simmons DB Josh Thompson DT Ross Blacklock DB Matthew Jackson C James Empey G Jordan Roos TE Devin Asiasi

Asiasi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that included a $892,962 signing bonus when he was among New England’s final roster cuts.

The Bengals claimed Asiasi off waivers and he finished out the season with Cincinnati. The Bengals waived Asiasi during final roster cuts in 2023, however.

He had a stint on the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games for the Patriots and Bengals, and caught four passes for 44 yards receiving and one touchdown.