Titans Signing TE Kylen Granson To One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran TE Kylen Granson to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Granson, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of SMU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $4,186,369 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last off-season.

In 2025, Granson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 40 yards.