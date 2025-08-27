Titans Signing WR Xavier Restrepo & QB Trevor Siemian To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing undrafted rookie WR Xavier Restrepo to the practice squad.

Paul Kuharsky adds veteran QB Trevor Siemian will also sign to Tennessee’s practice squad.

Restrepo was a top target for Titans first-round QB Cam Ward last season at Miami.

Restrepo, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

Siemian, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015 out of Northwestern. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job, but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. From there, Sieman had stints with the Saints, Bears, and Bengals before joining the Jets last September.

Siemian went on to sign with the Titans’ practice squad in October and was let go after the season.

In 2023, Siemian appeared in five games for the Jets with three starts and completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.