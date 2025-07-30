Titans Tried Out Seven Players, Including K Cade York

Per the wire, the Titans tried out seven special teams players on Wednesday, including former fourth-round K Cade York.

The following is the full list of players who tried out for the team:

K Yanci Abdallah LS Peter Bowden K Michael Hughes LS Drew Little P Seth Vernon P Colby Wadman K Cade York

York, 24, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season, and he caught on with the Titans’ practice squad. New York signed him off Tennessee’s practice squad, and he never appeared in a game for either team.

The Browns re-signed York to a contract and wound up trading him to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, York was later released by the Commanders after one game.

York then caught on with the Bengals as an injury replacement for K Evan McPherson.

In 2024, York has appeared in one game for the Commanders and five for the Bengals. He missed both of his field goal attempts for Washington, but has made nine of his 11 attempts in Cincinnati. His longest field goal was 59 yards, and he made 69.2 percent of his kicks for the season.