Titans Tried Out Seven Punters

Aaron Wilson reports that the Titans worked out seven punters on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of punters who worked out for the team:

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans. He was on their practice squad before being released back in October.

In 2022, Pat O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.