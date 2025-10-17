Titans Tried Out Three Players, Made Two PS Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially hosted four three agents for tryouts on Friday including LB Joe Bachie, LB Blake Lynch, and LB Kana’i Mauga.

Of this group, the Titans signed Bachie to their practice squad and released K Matthew Wright from the unit.

Bachie, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles in 2021 and later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

Cincinnati re-signed Bachie to one-year deals each of the past three seasons. He joined the Colts after the draft but was cut loose during the season.

In 2024, Bachie appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.