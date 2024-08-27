Titans Trim Roster To 53

The Tennessee Titans have announced their initial 53-man roster along with the corresponding roster moves.

The following is a list of vested veterans whose contracts were terminated by the Titans:

The following is a list of players Tennessee waived:

In addition, the Titans placed LB Chance Campbell and DE TK McLendon on the injured reserve. Tennessee also placed WR Colton Dowell on the PUP list.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.