Titans Trim Roster To 53

The Tennessee Titans have announced their initial 53-man roster along with the corresponding roster moves.

The following is a list of vested veterans whose contracts were terminated by the Titans:

  1. DT Abdullah Anderson
  2. T Geron Christian
  3. C Corey Levin
  4. LB Shane Ray

The following is a list of players Tennessee waived:

  1. DB Tre Avery
  2. DT Quinton Bohanna
  3. DB Shyheim Carter
  4. DE Khalid Duke
  5. DB Keaton Ellis
  6. DB Caleb Farley
  7. DB Eric Garror
  8. RB Hassan Haskins
  9. DT Isaiah Iton
  10. WR Kearis Jackson
  11. DB Matthew Jackson
  12. DB Robert Javier
  13. DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
  14. DB Anthony Kendall
  15. WR Mason Kinsey
  16. K Brayden Narveson
  17. WR Bryce Oliver
  18. RB Jabari Small
  19. G Cole Spencer
  20. T Leroy Watson
  21. WR Kyle Phillips (Waived/Injured)
  22. G Lachavious Simmons (Waived/Injured)

In addition, the Titans placed LB Chance Campbell and DE TK McLendon on the injured reserve. Tennessee also placed WR Colton Dowell on the PUP list.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.

