Titans Waive OL Brant Banks

The Tennessee Titans announced they waived OL Brant Banks on Thursday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Branks, 25, started his college career at Nebraska and was with the program for four years before transferring to Rice. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, then bounced on and off the roster to start the year. Green Bay cut him loose and was quickly claimed by the Titans at the start of October.

During his final two years at Rice, Banks started 25 games at left guard and right tackle.