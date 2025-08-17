Titans Waived DT Philip Blidi

Per the wire, the Titans waived undrafted rookie free agent DT Philip Blidi from the team on Sunday.

Blidi, 23, played for three seasons at Texas Tech and one season at Indiana before spending his final season of college football at Auburn.

He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Titans soon after; however, he is now being released after not playing in the team’s second preseason game.

During his college career, Blidi appeared in 59 games and recorded 91 tackles, three and a half sacks, and a fumble recovery.