Titans Will Interview Brian Daboll For HC Opening Friday

Jordan Schultz reports the Titans will interview former Giants HC Brian Daboll for their HC opening on Friday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Titans’ HC job, from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

It’s worth noting this is the first known HC interview for Daboll since being let go by the Giants.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.