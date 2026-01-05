Titans Will Interview Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris For HC Vacancy

Per ESPN’s Peter Schrager, the Titans will interview former Falcons HC Raheem Morris for their HC vacancy next week.

Here’s a list of current candidates for the Titans’ HC opening from our 2026 NFL Head Coach and GM Tracker:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024, but he was let go following the 2025 season.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.