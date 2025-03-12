Titans Will Release Unretiring G Saahdiq Charles

Per Mike Garafolo, veteran G Saahdiq Charles is coming out of retirement and making his services available to teams looking for a guard in free agency.

He was set to start for the Titans last season before retiring and will be released by the team in order to sign with a new franchise.

Charles had been absent from practice for personal reasons, and the Titans said he informed the team he had decided to retire. Tennessee then placed Charles on the reserve/retired list.

Charles, 25, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Charles appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts.

We will have more on Charles as it becomes available.