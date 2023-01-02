Titans Will Start QB Joshua Dobbs In Week 18

Titans HC Mike Vrabel announced that QB Joshua Dobbs will make his second straight start in Week 18’s de facto AFC South championship against the Jaguars, per Paul Kuharsky.

Dobbs started last Thursday night against the Cowboys instead of third-round QB Malik Willis, who had struggled in his previous appearances.

The former journeyman fared a little bit better but Tennessee still lost by multiple scores to Dallas.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs in September of 2020 and was claimed by the Steelers. He later re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

Dobbs signed on with the Browns back in April but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson. He then briefly caught on with the Lions practice squad. The Titans signed Dobbs to their active roster earlier this month.

For his career, Dobbs had appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).

In Dobbs’ lone start in 2022, he completed 20-39 pass attempts (51.3 percent) for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added three rush attempts for 12 yards.