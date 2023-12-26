Titans Worked Out Eight Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday including CB Kendall Sheffield.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Tennessee signed Asiasi to their practice squad.

Sheffield, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad in October of last year but was released and returned to Houston last offseason. He signed with the 49ers in September and bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2023, Sheffield has appeared in three games and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions.