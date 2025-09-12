Titans Worked Out Five Including RB Khalil Herbert

The Tennessee Titans officially hosted five free agents for tryouts on Friday including veteran RB Khalil Herbert.

The full list includes:

LB Andrew Farmer RB Khalil Herbert OL Nate Lynn LB Grayson Murphy LB Benton Whitley

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed on with the Colts. However, he was let go during final roster cuts and brough back to the practice squad before being let go again.

The Colts just recently released Herbert from their practice squad.

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.