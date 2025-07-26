Titans WR Treylon Burks Suffered Fractured Collarbone

Per Ian Rapoport, Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone on Saturday during a diving catch in practice.

Rapoport adds that Burks will undergo further testing but is now expected to miss the start of the season. Another unfortunate injury for Burks, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy so far in his career.

Per Turron Davenport, Titans president Chad Brinker previously said they are “probably not” picking up Burks’ fifth-year option for 2026.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Burks as it becomes available.