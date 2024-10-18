Titans WR Treylon Burks To Miss Time With Knee Injury, Candidate For IR

Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Treylon Burks is expected to miss time after suffering a knee injury this week in practice on Wednesday and could be placed on injured reserve, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Being placed on injured reserve will cause Burks to miss at least four weeks as he recovers. Given knee injuries take some time to heal, Burks should be placed on the reserve list in the near future.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Burks, who also suffered an LCL sprain to his knee back in August of last year.

We took a look at Burks as a possible trade candidate back in June given he’s in the third year of his rookie deal under a new coaching regime. However, a knee injury could become an obvious hindrance toward a deal ahead of the deadline.

Burks, 23, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is in the third year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks has appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Burks when the news is available.