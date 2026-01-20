Todd Monken & Anthony Weaver Favorites For Giants’ Coordinator Jobs?

Per Connor Hughes, the Giants are confident they will finalize a deal to make former Ravens OC Todd Monken their OC under new HC John Harbaugh.

Additionally, Hughes says Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver is the favorite at the moment, while Ravens DC Zach Orr is another name that has come up. Both Monken and Weaver have head coach interviews, but they are expected to be high on the Giants’ priority list if they don’t land a HC gig.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed, and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.