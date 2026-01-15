Todd Monken Expected To Join John Harbaugh With Giants

According to Mike Garafolo, the expectation is that Ravens OC Todd Monken joins HC John Harbaugh with the Giants as his play-caller.

New York still needs to conduct a search and the NFL requires that coordinator vacancies satisfy the Rooney Rule by interviewing minority candidates for the role. However, Monken goes into the process as a clear early favorite.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ coaching staff as the news is available.