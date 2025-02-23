Tom Brady Could Recruit Matthew Stafford To Raiders?

According to Vincent Bonsignore, sources have told him Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is expected to be an influential voice recruiting players to join the Raiders this offseason, either in free agency or the trade market.

Bonsignore says that’s why Rams QB Matthew Stafford shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential option for the Raiders at quarterback this offseason.

Things are murky between Stafford and the Rams this offseason as they discuss a new contract, and Los Angeles has granted Stafford’s camp permission to speak with other teams going into the week of the Combine.

Bonsignore notes trade compensation would depend on how much Stafford’s new team will pay the veteran quarterback. He has heard the Rams want a first-round pick and more, while interested teams would prefer to lead off a package with a second-round pick instead.

Las Vegas has one of the most glaring needs at quarterback of any team this offseason. Brady and new HC Pete Carroll have the second-most cap space of any team to work with, however, and four picks in the first three rounds.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

