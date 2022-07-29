The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2022-May 31, 2022.
“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”
Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Russell Wilson
|Denver Broncos
|3
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|4
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|Matthew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|Davante Adams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|10
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|Mac Jones
|New England Patriots
|12
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|14
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|16
|Odell Beckham Jr
|Free Agent
|17
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Trey Lance
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|21
|Deshaun Watson
|Cleveland Browns
|22
|Micah Parsons
|Dallas Cowboys
|23
|Deebo Samuel
|San Francisco 49ers
|24
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Cincinnati Bengals
|25
|Justin Fields
|Chicago Bears
|26
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|27
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|28
|Najee Harris
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|29
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|30
|Maxx Crosby
|Las Vegas Raiders
|31
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|32
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|33
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|34
|Darren Waller
|Las Vegas Raiders
|35
|DeVonta Smith
|Philadelphia Eagles
|36
|Evan McPherson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|37
|Jalen Ramsey
|Los Angeles Rams
|38
|Chase Young
|Washington Commanders
|39
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|40
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|41
|Von Miller
|Buffalo Bills
|42
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|Miami Dolphins
|44
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|45
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|46
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|47
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|48
|Khalil Mack
|Los Angeles Chargers
|49
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|50
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!