The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2022-May 31, 2022.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

Rank Player Team 1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 3 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 5 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 7 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 8 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 9 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 11 Mac Jones New England Patriots 12 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 13 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 14 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 15 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 16 Odell Beckham Jr Free Agent 17 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 19 Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers 20 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 21 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 22 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 23 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers 24 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 25 Justin Fields Chicago Bears

26 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers 27 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 28 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 29 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 30 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders 31 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 32 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 33 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 34 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders 35 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 36 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 37 Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 38 Chase Young Washington Commanders 39 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 40 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 41 Von Miller Buffalo Bills 42 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 43 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 44 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 45 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks 46 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 47 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 48 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers 49 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 50 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals