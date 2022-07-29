Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2022-May 31, 2022.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team
1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
3 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams
4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals
5 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams
6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
7 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders
8 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
9 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
11 Mac Jones New England Patriots
12 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys
13 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers
14 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins
15 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys
16 Odell Beckham Jr Free Agent
17 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers
18 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
19 Trey Lance San Francisco 49ers
20 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
21 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns
22 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
23 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers
24 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals
25 Justin Fields Chicago Bears
 
 
26 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers
27 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
28 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers
29 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders
30 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders
31 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings
32 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers
33 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
34 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders
35 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles
36 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals
37 Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams
38 Chase Young Washington Commanders
39 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys
40 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns
41 Von Miller Buffalo Bills
42 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
43 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins
44 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
45 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks
46 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills
47 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars
48 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers
49 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders
50 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals
 
 

