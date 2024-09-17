The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Tuesday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2024.
“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2024. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more. “
Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales
- CJ Stroud – Houston Texans
- Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
- Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions
- Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
- Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
- Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
- Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions
- Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys
- Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers
- Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
- Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets
- Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers
- Garrett Wilson – New York Jets
- Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
- Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – New York Jets
- Russell Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jared Goff – Detroit Lions
- Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders
- T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
- Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
- Will Anderson Jr. – Houston Texans
- Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
- Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos
- Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens
- Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins
- CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys
- Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
- Justin Fields – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
- Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns
- Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
- Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns
- Bobby Wagner – Washington Commanders
- Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams
- Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals
- Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
- DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
- A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles
- Kirk Cousins – Atlanta Falcons
- Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions
- George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers
- Penei Sewell – Detroit Lions
- Breece Hall – New York Jets
- Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts
- J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings
- Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
