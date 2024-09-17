Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Tuesday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2024.

NFL Logo

“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2024. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more. “

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

  1. CJ Stroud – Houston Texans
  2. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions
  5. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
  8. Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions
  9. Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys
  10. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers
  11. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs
  12. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
  13. Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets
  14. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers
  15. Garrett Wilson – New York Jets
  16. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
  17. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – New York Jets
  18. Russell Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions
  20. Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders
  21. T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
  23. Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
  24. Will Anderson Jr. – Houston Texans
  25. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
  26. Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos
  27. Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens
  28. Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins
  29. CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys
  30. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
  31. Justin Fields – Pittsburgh Steelers
  32. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
  33. Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars
  34. Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns
  35. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
  36. Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns
  37. Bobby Wagner – Washington Commanders
  38. Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams
  39. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals
  40. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
  41. DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
  42. A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles
  43. Kirk Cousins – Atlanta Falcons
  44. Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions
  45. George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers
  46. Penei Sewell – Detroit Lions
  47. Breece Hall – New York Jets
  48. Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts
  49. J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings
  50. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply