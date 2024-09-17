The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Tuesday for the period of March 1-May 31, 2024.

“The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2024. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more. “

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales