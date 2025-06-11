The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2024 – February 28, 2025.
Here’s an explanation of what the NFLPA factors into these rankings:
“The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential.
“These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more. These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees.”
Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales
-
Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
-
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
-
Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
-
Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders
-
C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
-
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
-
Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions
-
Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions
-
Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys
-
Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
-
Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
-
Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers
-
Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears
-
Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
-
Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
-
T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers
-
CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys
-
Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
-
Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers
-
Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions
-
Bo Nix – Denver Broncos
-
Jared Goff – Detroit Lions
-
Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders
-
A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles
-
Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins
-
Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos
-
George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers
-
Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets
-
DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles
-
Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens
-
Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
-
Drake Maye – New England Patriots
-
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
-
Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals
-
Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Malik Nabers – New York Giants
-
DK Metcalf – Seattle Seahawks
-
Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins
-
Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers
-
Russell Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Cooper DeJean – Philadelphia Eagles
-
Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars
-
Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams
-
Terry McLaurin – Washington Commanders
-
Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
-
Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions
-
J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings
-
Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons
-
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – New York Jets
