Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2024 – February 28, 2025.

Here’s an explanation of what the NFLPA factors into these rankings:

“The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential.  

“These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more. These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees.”

  1. Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles

  2. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

  3. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

  4. Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

  5. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

  6. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

  7. Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions

  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions

  9. Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys

  10. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

  11. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

  12. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

  13. Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears

  14. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

  15. Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

  16. T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers

  17. CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

  18. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

  19. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

  20. Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions

  21. Bo Nix – Denver Broncos

  22. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

  23. Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders

  24. A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles

  25. Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

  26. Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos

  27. George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

  28. Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets

  29. DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

  30. Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens

  31. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

  32. Drake Maye – New England Patriots

  33. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

  34. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals

  35. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  36. Malik Nabers – New York Giants

  37. DK Metcalf – Seattle Seahawks

  38. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

  39. Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  40. Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers

  41. Russell Wilson – Pittsburgh Steelers

  42. Cooper DeJean – Philadelphia Eagles

  43. Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

  44. Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

  45. Terry McLaurin – Washington Commanders

  46. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs

  47. Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions

  48. J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings

  49. Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons

  50. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner – New York Jets

