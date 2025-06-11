The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Wednesday for the period of March 1, 2024 – February 28, 2025.

Here’s an explanation of what the NFLPA factors into these rankings:

“The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential.

“These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more. These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees.”

Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales