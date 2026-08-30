TRADE: 49ers Trading For Texans OL Jarrett Patterson

Update: Schefter reports that the 49ers sent a 2027 7th-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Patterson.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans are trading OL Jarrett Patterson to the 49ers for an undisclosed return.

Patterson recently signed a renegotiated contract that will free up $1.8 million of 2026 cap space for Houston.

He signed a one-year, $1.795 million contract that includes $1.545 million guaranteed and will pay him $14,705 per active game, according to Spotrac. He was previously scheduled to make a base salary of $3.674 million in 2026 in the final year of his rookie deal.

Patterson, 26, was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and earned honorable mention and third-team All-American selections in 2020 and 2021. The Texans drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract with a $169,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Patterson appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and made five starts.

We will have more on the details of the trade when they become available.