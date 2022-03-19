TRADE: Browns Trading QB Case Keenum To Bills For Seventh Round Pick

Tom Pelissero reports that the Browns are trading backup QB Case Keenum to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Keenum, 34, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Keenum later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season.

After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season.

Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020.

In 2021, Keenum appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.