Trade Buzz: Chris Olave, A.J. Brown, 49ers, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Saints

49ers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentions Saints DE Cameron Jordan and LB Demario Davis as potential trade targets for the 49ers, should New Orleans decide to move them.
- He also notes Titans OLB Arden Key, who he is much more confident will be available at the deadline, is a strong target for the 49ers as he played in San Francisco in 2021.
Eagles
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes the return of Eagles DE Brandon Graham was in the works even before OLB Za’Darius Smith retired, but that may have nudged the process forward sooner. He adds Graham coming back will not preclude the Eagles from making another move at edge rusher.
- A source tells Jones the Eagles are more likely to trade for another player to add to their offense than they are to trade away WR A.J. Brown.
Falcons
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes that short of a major quarterback injury opening up a spot with another team, it seems like QB Kirk Cousins will remain with the Falcons for the duration of the season.
Giants
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes the Giants would much rather trade QB Russell Wilson than QB Jameis Winston.
Saints
- Regarding Saints WR Chris Olave, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says it’s been common knowledge that the two sides have been discussing a potential extension this year, and that the fact that it hasn’t gotten done yet has prompted the trade interest from other teams.
- Jones adds it feels like the rebuilding Saints are more likely to trade players like DE Cameron Jordan or LB Demario Davis than a potential building block like Olave.
