TRADE: Chargers Trading For Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are acquiring Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh in a trade.

This is part of a larger deal that entails the Ravens getting Chargers S Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick while trading Oweh and a 2027 seventh.

Oweh is a former first-round pick who had seen his snaps reduced this season, which is probably why the injury-riddled Ravens were still willing to part with him.

Meanwhile for Los Angeles, this gives them another layer of pass rush depth while they manage without veteran OLB Khalil Mack for a few more weeks.

Oweh, 26, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Baltimore used the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him.

Oweh was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $11,342,390 contract with the Ravens that included a $5,609,011 signing bonus when Baltimore exercised his fifth-year option at a cost of $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Oweh has appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.