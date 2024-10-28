TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Patriots OLB Josh Uche

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are acquiring Patriots OLB Josh Uche via trade.

Rapoport adds a sixth-round pick in 2026 will be conveyed from Kansas City to New England.

Uche was a healthy scratch yesterday and has been floated on the trade block by New England in the past couple of weeks.

Uche, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Uche has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.