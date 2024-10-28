TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Patriots OLB Josh Uche

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are acquiring Patriots OLB Josh Uche via trade.
Rapoport adds a sixth-round pick in 2026 will be conveyed from Kansas City to New England.
Uche was a healthy scratch yesterday and has been floated on the trade block by New England in the past couple of weeks.
Uche, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.
Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal.
In 2024, Uche has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!