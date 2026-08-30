TRADE: Colts Acquiring C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger From Bills

Tom Pelissero reports the Colts are acquiring C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger from the Bills.
Pelissero adds the Bills will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick for Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Van Pran-Granger, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in the 2024 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract through 2027 and is scheduled to make a base salary of $1,075,000 in 2026.
In 2025, Van Pran-Granger appeared in all 15 games for the Bills and made one start.
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