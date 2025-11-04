TRADE: Cowboys Acquiring Bengals LB Logan Wilson For Seventh-Round Pick

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are acquiring LB Logan Wilson from the Bengals.

Rapoport adds the Bengals are getting a seventh-round pick in return for Wilson. The veteran linebacker requested a trade recently from Cincinnati with rookie LB Barrett Carter taking over.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 46 tackles, a fumble recovery and four pass defenses.