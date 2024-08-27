TRADE: Cowboys Sending TE Peyton Hendershot To Chiefs Instead Of Cutting Him

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are trading TE Peyton Hendershot to the Chiefs for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

It was previously reported that Dallas was cutting Hendershot but the Chiefs apparently wanted to skip the line and get ahead of teams in the waiver wire order.

Hendershot, 25, went undrafted out of Indiana back in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He made the 53-man roster in 2022 but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was limited to just eight games in 2023.

In 2023, Hendershot appeared in eight games for Dallas and caught four passes for 38 yards in one start.