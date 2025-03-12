TRADE: Cowboys Trading For Titans LB Kenneth Murray Jr

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are finalizing a trade for Titans LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

According to Rapoport, the teams are swapping late-round picks as part of the agreement for Murray. Todd Archer adds Dallas will send a sixth and get back Murray and a seventh.

Murray, 26, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season, but they declined it.

He caught on with the Titans last March.

In 2024, Murray appeared in 14 games and recorded 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble.