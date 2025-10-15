Trade Deadline Buzz, Breece Hall, Browns Trade Candidates, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers

Browns
Zac Jackson of The Athletic takes a look at 13 trade candidates for the Browns ahead of this year’s deadline:
- Jackson writes RB Jerome Ford has seemed like the team’s most likely trade candidate going back to last spring after the team picked up Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Jackson thinks Cleveland wouldn’t get much more than a seventh-round pick or a backup player in return for Ford.
- Regarding DE Alex Wright, Jackson points out that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and the Browns must decide between him and Isaiah McGuire on a long-term basis. McGuire, notably, will still be under his rookie contract in 2026.
- Jackson names veteran TE David Njoku as someone to keep an eye on, given Harold Fannin Jr. has created a split in tight end duties. Although Jackson could see another contract extension being a possibility for Njoku, he believes it’s time to at least explore the market.
- Jackson can’t see Njoku fetching more than a fifth-round pick.
- Jackson also names three possible trade candidates on their offensive line, including Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin.
- Of the three, Jackson writes that Teller could bring back a “semi-significant return” and open a starting spot for second-year G Zak Zinter. Pocic, meanwhile, has a replacement in Luke Wypler and is therefore a realistic trade candidate. As for Conklin, his injury history and lack of depth at tackle make him less likely to be dealt.
- As for G Joel Bitonio, Jackson points out that the veteran lineman has contemplated retirement, and there’s a chance that a contending team could use help at guard. However, Bitonio has been vocal about ending his career in Cleveland and any deal would have to involve his family, making a possible trade “highly unlikely” in Jackson’s eyes.
- With WR Jerry Jeudy, Jackson finds it hard to imagine that a team would offer anything the Browns would consider as “proper trade value” after signing the receiver to a three-year, $52.5 million contract.
- Jackson names defensive players DT Shelby Harris, LB Jerome Baker, and S Rayshawn Jenkins as three more to watch, given they are on short-term contracts. Jackson believes Cleveland wouldn’t get much more than a seventh-round pick in exchange for Baker or Jenkins.
- Jackson also takes a look at DE Myles Garrett, but adds there’s a “strong, strong chance” that he isn’t going anywhere. Jackson writes that a minimum of three first-round picks would be the obvious demand for Garrett.
- As for P Corey Bojorquez, Jackson writes that the Browns’ history of rebuilds usually includes a trade of a veteran punter. Andy Lee, notably, was traded away in 2016.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Browns are looking to both buy and sell at the upcoming trade deadline. He mentioned veteran offensive linemen as players who could receive interest from other teams. (Pat McAfee)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins as he’s been a healthy scratch the past two weeks.
Jets
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Jets RB Breece Hall has persistently come up as a name league sources are monitoring ahead of the NFL trade deadline, as he’s in a contract year and New York has made no move to extend him.
- Hall has said he doesn’t want to be traded and the Jets would be perilously thin at running back if they did move him, but ESPN notes all bets are off given the team’s record and Hall’s contract status.
- Per SNY’s Connor Hughes, the consensus from league sources on Hall’s trade value was a fifth-round pick, possibly a fourth if multiple teams get into a bidding war. One general manager called a third-round pick “way, way too rich.“
- Hall is in the final year of his deal, and the fact that he’s a rental is essentially minimizing his value if New York opts to move him. Hall recently posted on his Instagram: “Free 20.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Jets are expected to get a ton of interest in their players ahead of the trade deadline given their record, but for now the organization would prefer to make more modest moves like trading away CB Michael Carter II rather than dealing a bigger piece like DE Jermaine Johnson or DE Will McDonald IV.
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn reiterated that he does not plan to trade Hall and pointed back to some of his previous comments to that effect: “They’re rumors. I still feel the same way.” (Rich Cimini)
Steelers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are looking to add a receiver at the trade deadline if possible. (Pat McAfee)
