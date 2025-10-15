Trade Deadline Buzz, Breece Hall, Browns Trade Candidates, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic takes a look at 13 trade candidates for the Browns ahead of this year’s deadline:

Dolphins

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins as he’s been a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

Jets

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Jets RB Breece Hall has persistently come up as a name league sources are monitoring ahead of the NFL trade deadline, as he’s in a contract year and New York has made no move to extend him.

Per SNY’s Connor Hughes, the consensus from league sources on Hall’s trade value was a fifth-round pick, possibly a fourth if multiple teams get into a bidding war. One general manager called a third-round pick “w ay, way too rich. “

“ Hall is in the final year of his deal, and the fact that he’s a rental is essentially minimizing his value if New York opts to move him. Hall recently posted on his Instagram: “ Free 20. ”

” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Jets are expected to get a ton of interest in their players ahead of the trade deadline given their record, but for now the organization would prefer to make more modest moves like trading away CB Michael Carter II rather than dealing a bigger piece like DE Jermaine Johnson or DE Will McDonald IV .

Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are looking to add a receiver at the trade deadline if possible. (Pat McAfee)