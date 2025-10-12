Trade Deadline Buzz: Browns, Jaguars, Jets, Titans

Browns
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says the Browns, who have made a handful of deals already, remain open for business ahead of the NFL trade deadline. She says any other deals are likely to be in the role player mold, either adding to the roster or parting with veterans.
- Browns TE David Njoku is one of the team’s notable veterans who’s in a contract year. While Cabot says it seems unlikely the Browns would trade Njoku, she points out they weren’t expecting to deal Flacco until they got a call.
- Browns DT Shelby Harris is more in the mold of a player Cleveland would be willing to trade away before the deadline. (Cabot)
Jaguars
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the Jaguars are interested in adding more ahead of the trade deadline after trading for CB Greg Newsome. They note the defensive line would be the point of emphasis for Jacksonville.
Jets
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo note the Jets are getting a bunch of trade calls from other teams seeing if their winless record will prompt them to sell off pieces.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini lists some Jets who figure to draw interest, led by RB Breece Hall who’s in the final year of his rookie contract but has said he wants to remain in New York. The injury to RB Braelon Allen which will sideline him months is a complicating factor, per Cimini.
- Cimini mentions Jets LB Quincy Williams as another player in a contract year who could draw trade interest. Williams might not fit the size thresholds the new regime prioritizes at the position.
- While the Jets signed CB Michael Carter II to a new deal just last year, Cimini says the additions of other nickel corners and the fact that the current regime didn’t give Carter that deal should be foreboding signs for his future.
- With the caveat that it would be stunning if the Jets pulled the trigger on a trade, Cimini notes DT Quinnen Williams would likely net the team a first-round pick in return if they wanted to lean more into the rebuild.
- He adds it’s more likely the Jets explore something with Williams in the offseason, especially if the veteran gets sick of losing and pushes the issue.
Titans
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Titans OLB Arden Key has generated some trade interest ahead of the deadline. They add in general, teams are sniffing around a lot of Tennessee’s players.
