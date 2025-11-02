Trade Deadline Rumors: Jakobi Meyers, Malcolm Koonce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Broncos are monitoring the tight end market even after recently signing veteran TE Marcedes Lewis.
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig has also heard tight end is a point of interest for Denver, along with offensive line depth.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Chargers are exploring potential offensive line additions.
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano mentions that the team is also searching for help at running back, as well as in the secondary.
- One league source told Vacchiano the following: “I’m sure they would love a tackle. But good luck on finding an OL trade. The names I have heard all can’t play. I know they were calling on running backs a couple weeks ago, but they will get [Omarion] Hampton back, and [Kimani] Vidal is serviceable. They are really thin at safety, but I have not heard if they are inquiring about any.”
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Chiefs have been searching for a defensive lineman.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has also heard the Chiefs want to trade for a defensive tackle.
Raiders
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are open to trading WR Jakobi Meyers but it remains up in the air whether a deal will happen, as the interest from other teams needs to match the team’s asking price.
- Raiders TE Michael Mayer drew some trade interest in the offseason but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Las Vegas isn’t looking to move him.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport lists Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce as one of the pass rushers potentially available before Tuesday.
