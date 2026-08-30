TRADE: Dolphins Acquiring QB Kyle McCord From Packers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers are trading QB Kyle McCord to the Dolphins for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Miami needed a backup QB after trading Quinn Ewers to the Jaguars, which left Malik Willis as the only QB on the active roster before the trade.

McCord, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. He signed a four-year, $4,461,232 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025 when he was among the final roster cuts.

He spent the year on the practice squad and signed a futures deal with the Packers this offseason.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.