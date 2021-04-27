TRADE: Dolphins Trading G Ereck Flowers To Washington

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are trading G Ereck Flowers to Washington.

Rapoport adds the deal includes a swap of late-round picks and frees up some cap space for Miami.

Flowers just left Washington to sign a major free-agent deal with the Dolphins last offseason, so this is an interesting move to say the least.

Miami has some depth and younger players to work with to replace Flowers, while this adds a capable starting option for Washington at guard.

According to Over The Cap, trading Flowers creates $2 million in dead money for the Dolphins while adding $8 million in cap space.

Flowers, 27, is a former No. 9 overall pick out of Miami by the Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the final year of a four-year $14.391 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and set to earn a base salary of $2,397,522 for 2018 when the Giants waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Flowers to a contract and he finished out the year in Jacksonville. He signed on with Washington one a one-year, $4 million deal for the 2019 season before departing for a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million fully guaranteed from the Dolphins in 2020.

Flowers is set to make base salaries of $8.975 million and $9.975 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Flowers started 14 games for the Dolphins at left guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 32 offensive guard out of 80 qualifying players.