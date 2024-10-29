TRADE: Jaguars Trading LT Cam Robinson To Vikings

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are trading LT Cam Robinson to the Vikings in exchange for draft pick compensation.

Schefter confirms the Vikings are acquiring Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round selection based on playing time.

It marks a big move for Minnesota as they gear up for a playoff run following Christian Darrisaw‘s season-ending injury.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Robinson was generating trade interest from teams needing tackle help.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2024, Robinson has started seven games for the Jaguars at left tackle.