TRADE: Jets Trading DT Derrick Nnadi To Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jets are trading DT Derrick Nnadi back to the Chiefs on Sunday. The two teams are reportedly swapping conditional sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2027 as part of this deal.

The Jets have acquired two defensive tackles via trade, so it makes sense that they would be looking to make some moves at the position before the roster cuts deadline in the coming days.

Nnadi, 28, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

He re-signed with the Chiefs on three consecutive one-year deals. The Jets added this this offseason.

In 2024, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 11 total tackles.